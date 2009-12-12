Six-Figure Federal Salaries Jumped 46% During The Recession

Latest analysis from USA Today finds that the federal government has been creating a lot high paying jobs for itself.



Yet, the excuse is that they’re hiring more skilled people than in the past:

USA Today: “There’s no way to justify this to the American people. It’s ridiculous,” says Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, a first-term lawmaker who is on the House’s federal workforce subcommittee.

Jessica Klement, government affairs director for the Federal Managers Association, says the federal workforce is highly paid because the government employs skilled people such as scientists, physicians and lawyers. She says federal employees make 26% less than private workers for comparable jobs.

See the full USA Today article here and decide for yourself.

