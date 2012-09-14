'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' Gets Built-In Google Calculator

Google’s latest brilliant innovation is incorporating a “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” calculator into their search.
Yes, as in Kevin Bacon the famous “Footloose” actor and the popular game that references how everyone is connected to any other person through at most six other people.
So, if you want to see how any famous person—from President Barack Obama (whose Bacon number is two, for the record) to Kim Kardashian (also a two)—is linked to the 54-year-old actor, simply type “bacon number” and then the celebrity’s name into Google’s search bar.
Yossi Matias, the Engineering Director and Head of the Israeli Engineering centre, explains he is using the new celeb-calculator as a way to demonstrate the power of Google’s search engine.”It’s interesting that this small-world phenomena when applied to the world of actors actually shows that in most cases, most actors aren’t that far apart from each other,” Matias said. “And most of them have a relatively small Bacon number,” Matias tells The Hollywood Reporter. “If you think about search in the traditional sense, for years it has been to try and match, find pages and sources where you would find the text.”
So we gave the Baconator (our term, not theirs) a try ourselves and plugged in Business Insider favourite Kate Upton …
Photo: Google
Here’s what popped up next …
Photo: Google
Upon closer inspection at the very top of the search, you can see exactly how the swimsuit model is connected to the actor:
Photo: Google
Pretty snazzy. Now give it a try yourself here.
