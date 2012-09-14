'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' Gets Built-In Google Calculator

Google’s latest brilliant innovation is incorporating a “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” calculator into their search.



Yes, as in Kevin Bacon the famous “Footloose” actor and the popular game that references how everyone is connected to any other person through at most six other people.

So, if you want to see how any famous person—from President Barack Obama (whose Bacon number is two, for the record) to Kim Kardashian (also a two)—is linked to the 54-year-old actor, simply type “bacon number” and then the celebrity’s name into Google’s search bar.