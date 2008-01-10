Six Days Left: Play The SAI Macworld Predictions Game!

Six days from now, Steve Jobs will be on stage at the Moscone centre in San Francisco, unveiling Apple’s product lineup for 2008. That means there are six days left to float your picks for our first annual SAI Macworld Predictions Game!

A quick reminder how to play:

In the comments here or on the original post, tell us what you think Steve Jobs will announce next Tuesday. Feel free to weight your predictions — e.g., “very likely,” “wild guess,” etc., but every prediction you make counts.

Then tell us where Apple’s stock (AAPL) will close on Tuesday, after Jobs makes his Macworld speech. Apple is trading around $170, so a $17 gain or loss would represent around a 10% change in value.

Scoring:



You get 1 point for every correct prediction, and you lose 1 point for every incorrect one. Similarly, you get 1 point if your “Apple closing price” is within $10 of the actual close, and you lose 1 point if it’s outside of $20. Thus, if you get three predictions right and one wrong, and come within $10 of Apple’s closing price, you’ll get a total of 3 points.

The player with the most accurate predictions will be crowned our 2008 Macworld Champ. Point ties will be settled by the closest estimate of Apple’s closing price.

Now it’s your chance to be Internet-famous. Submit your picks! And may the best Apple soothsayer win!

