Six classic business stories in audiobooks

Busy people often say they don’t have the time to read, but the problem with that is if you want to get ahead in your career, then you need to find the time to learn from the experts, such as life coach Tony Robbins.

There’s one easy solution to the problem – audiobooks, which give you the chance to listen and learn while driving the car or at the gym. The average Australian now spends around 29 minutes each way on the commute to work, so if you put that hour daily – nearly five hours a week – to work, you can cover a lot of ground.

But what to read? Business Insider asked Audible.com.au, the Amazon-owned audiobook company for suggestions for the six best books offering advice on career skills, business and networking.

It’s probably no surprise that Dale Carnegie, Stephen R. Covey and Robbins are on the list. Nearly everyone’s heard of their books, even if they haven’t read them and now you’ll be able to tell friends you’ve heard them too.

Here’s the Audible.com.au’s list of the six best business audiobooks.

1. UnProfessional: How a 26-year-old University Dropout Became a Self-made Millionaire

Written and Narrated by Jack Delosa

The business world has changed. What worked in the past will not work today. At just 26 years old, Jack Delosa knows more than you’d expect about business and entrepreneurship. A self-made millionaire by 24, Delosa is an award-winning entrepreneur and educator who has built several start-ups into successful thriving businesses.

In UnProfessional, Delosa reflects on his business adventures and offers practical how-to advice on topics such as becoming a market leader on a shoestring budget, becoming the go-to person in your industry to win more business faster, how to manage and lead other people toward your vision and why it’s important to fail fast.

Offering a fresh perspective on the challenges of starting and running a successful business, UnProfessional is an ideal guide for Australia’s current crop of forward-thinking entrepreneurs of any age.

2. How to Win Friends and Influence People

Written by Dale Carnegie and narrated by Andrew MacMillan

A classic that can’t be ignored. You can go after the job you want…and get it! You can take the job you have…and improve it! You can take any situation you’re in…and make it work for you! One of the best-selling books of all time, Dale Carnegie’s perennial classic How to Win Friends and Influence People provides rock-solid, time-tested advice that has carried thousands of now-famous people up the ladder of success in their business and personal lives.

3. Pitch Anything: An Innovative Method for Presenting, Persuading, and Winning the Deal

Written and Narrated by Oren Claff

When it comes to delivering a pitch, Oren Klaff has unparalleled credentials. Over the past 13 years, he has used his one-of-a-kind method to raise more than $400 million – and now, for the first time, he describes his formula to help you deliver a winning pitch in any business situation.

Whether you’re selling ideas to investors, pitching a client for new business, or even negotiating for a higher salary, Pitch Anything will transform the way you position your ideas. Applying the latest findings in the field of neuroeconomics, while sharing eye-opening stories of his method in action, Klaff describes how the brain makes decisions and responds to pitches. With this information, you’ll remain in complete control of every stage of the pitch process.

4. The Personal MBA: Master the Art of Business

Written and Narrated by Josh Kaufman

Josh Kaufman founded PersonalMBA.com as an alternative to the business school boondoggle. His blog has introduced hundreds of thousands of readers to the best business books and most powerful business concepts of all time. Now, he shares the essentials of entrepreneurship, marketing, sales, negotiation, operations, productivity, systems design, and much more, in one comprehensive volume. The Personal MBA distills the most valuable business lessons into simple, memorable mental models that can be applied to real-world challenges.

5. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change

Written and narrated by Stephen R. Covey

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People has been a top seller for the simple reason that it ignores trends and pop psychology for proven principles of fairness, integrity, honesty, and human dignity.

Celebrating its 15th year of helping people solve personal and professional problems, this special anniversary edition includes a new forward and afterword written by Covey that explore whether the 7 Habits are still relevant and answer some of the most common questions he has received over the past 15 years.

6. Awaken the Giant Within

Written and narrated by Anthony Robbins

In this revolutionary audio production based on his enormously popular Date with Destiny seminars, Robbins unleashes the sleeping giant that lies within all of us, teaching us to harness our untapped abilities, talents and skills.

The ultimate program for improving the quality of every aspect of your life (personal or business, physical or emotional), Awaken the Giant Within gives you the tools you need to immediately become the master of your own fate.

