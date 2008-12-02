Six Apart Buys Twitter Clone Pownce, Shuts It Down

Blog software company Six Apart is buying Twitter clone Pownce and is shutting it down.



Co-founder Leah Culver (pictured) and full-time employee Mike Malone will join Six Apart; Culver says they’ll “take [their] vision to all of Six Apart’s products.”

Does that mean Six Apart will try to go after Twitter directly? Or — more likely — just add more messaging/”microblogging” features to its software like TypePad, Movable Type, and Vox — as it goes up against WordPress, Tumblr, etc.?We don’t know, but if you do, we’d love to hear from you.

Pownce launched in June, 2007. Credit some of its attention to iconic co-founder Kevin Rose — best known for his other jobs, co-founder of Digg, co-host of Diggnation, and former Tech TV anchor.

