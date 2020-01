Trump's Situation Room photo from the Iran missile strike on US troops includes one woman, but 2 Marks and 2 Mikes

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets with senior White House advisors Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, 2020, in the Situation Room of the White House, on a further meeting about the Islamic Republic of Iran missile attacks on U.S. military facilities in Iraq.

There was a visible imbalance in representation as President Donald Trump met with senior advisors in the Situation Room following the Iranian missile strikes – only one woman was among them, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The White House released a photo of the Situation Room from Tuesday night, when Iran launched missile strikes on US and coalition forces in Iraq.

People were quick to notice the lack of diversity in the room, with multiple comments pointing out the gender disparity on a photo posted by CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

The photo echos the same lack of women at the table in another photo from the White House, in which Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a meltdown as she stands with a finger pointed at the president.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There was a visible imbalance in representation as President Donald Trump met with senior advisors in the Situation Room following Iranian missile strikes: there were more people named “Mark” and “Mike” in the room than women at the table.

The White House released a photo of the Situation Room, taken Tuesday night following the missile strikes on US and coalition forces at two Iraqi military bases Iraq. Iran took responsibility for the ballistic missile strikes, which the Pentagon confirmed, as a response to a US airstrike that killed an Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani. No causalities were recorded in the attack.

A number of officials joined the president, including Vice President Mike Pence, State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milly, and Defence Secretary Mark Esper, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, national security adviser to the vice president, Keith Kellogg, Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short, and adviser to Mulvaney Rob Blair.

Among them, only one woman made a physical appearance at the table: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. CIA Director Gina Haspel joined remotely, according to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

People were quick to notice the lack of diversity in the room, with multiple comments pointing out the gender disparity on a photo posted by CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

WH releases photo of advisers around table with Trump last night in Situation Room for Iran attack. Mike Pence

Mike Pompeo

Steve Mnuchin

Mark Milley

Mick Mulvaney

Mark Esper

Robert O’Brien

Joseph Maguire

Stephanie Grisham

Pat Cipollone

Keith Kellogg

Rob Blair

Marc Short pic.twitter.com/8Mij05BVi8 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2020

The photo echos the lack of women at the table in another photo from the White House, in which Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having a meltdown as she stands with a finger pointed at the president.

The House Speaker and Rep. Liz Cheney were the only women at the table.

The Situation Room photo also recalled other government meetings where women weren’t present, including when an all-men Senate working group in 2017 discussed a healthcare bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.