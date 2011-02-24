REVEALED: The One Thing "The Situation" WON'T Endorse

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — everyone’s favourite “Jersey Shore” famehog — has put his name on just about everything.



He’s already got a book, a protein-infused vodka, a workout video, and a rosary-themed jewelry line (since, you know, he’s nothing if not a by-the-book Catholic).

And he wants to design women’s underwear, which just makes us feel creepy all over.

But Sorrentino told Conan there was one potential product deal he turned down: a line of condoms in his name.

The reason? He doesn’t want to set a bad example for his young fans. Of course he doesn’t.

Video below (condom convo begins at the 4:30 mark).



