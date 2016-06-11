Turns out that sitting at a desk all day can actually ruin your butt

If you work in an office, you probably don’t spend much time on your feet.

Sitting at your desk for eight hours might be good for your career, but science says it’s bad for your backside.

“When you sit all day, basically what happens is your glutes shut down,” Dan Giordano, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., and co-founder of Bespoke Treatments Physical Therapy, recently told SELF. As the biggest muscle in your body, your glutes impact a lot of other functions. A weak bum can cause back pain, excess joint pressure, and muscle atrophy.

Inactivation of the gluteus muscles while sitting also causes your hip flexors to tighten up. What does that mean?

Sitting down is literally changing the shape of your butt.

“An anterior pelvic tilt (tight hip flexors) can make your booty appear flatter,” Giardano said.

You don’t have to quit your desk job to keep your butt looking it’s best. A few simple changes can prevent the negative side effects of sitting.

Pay attention to your posture. Sit up straight with your shoulders relaxed but upright. Keep your feet flat on the floor, and your lower back supported against your chair. Your computer screen should be around eye level and your elbows should be level with your desk. Make sure you get your lower half moving with exercise outside of the office. Squats and lunges are particularly effective for keeping your backside firm. On days you skip the gym, you can activate your glutes just by squeezing them in your seat. Regular gluteal activation can counteract all that time your butt spends doing nothing and keep it in shape — literally.

