Sitting In The Window Seat May Be Killing You

While the view from a nice window seat on an airline might be serene and beautiful, it can also be deadly.According to a report from Carrie Gann of ABC News, sitting in one position for hours at a time can cause the passenger to develop blood clots in the leg. These can then travel in the blood stream to the lungs, where it could cause a pulmonary embolism.



What is even scarier is that a pulmonary embolism has been found to be fatal in up to 30 per cent of all cases.

Interestingly, ABC notes that passengers with roomier first class seats are not escaping the risk either. The culprit is actually the lack of movement. Passengers that sit in a window seat are not able to move as much, which makes them more susceptible.

A clot can also form outside of sitting on a plane. Staying sedentary for an extended amount of time is the actual cause.

Thankfully, there is an easy solution: Move around. If you are in an aisle seat on a plane, move your legs as much as you can. If you are in the window seat, get up and go to the bathroom. You will also be doing your seatmates a favour by making them stand up.

ABC does note that these cases are rare and when they do occur, it’s usually someone that already has a risk factor for a clot. Still, it is better, and healthier, to be safe and get that blood pumping when you are in the air.

