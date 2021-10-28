DNA testing of Sitting Bull’s hair confirms his great-grandson is a 73-year-old man in South Dakota

An image of the famed 19th century Native American leader Sitting Bull. National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution via Reuters

Ernie LaPointe, 73, has long claimed to be the great-grandson of the Lakota Sioux leader Sitting Bull.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge said Wednesday they had confirmed a DNA link.

This is the first time DNA from a dead person was used to establish a link with a living one, researchers said.

A DNA test carried out on hair from the head of the Native American leader Sitting Bull has confirmed that his great-grandson is a 73-year-old man in South Dakota.

Ernie LaPointe, the president of the Sitting Bull Family Foundation, has long maintained that he was descended from Sitting Bull, also known as Tatanka Iyotake, citing evidence from family archives.

Now, scientists at the University of Cambridge have confirmed that link, thanks to groundbreaking new techniques in DNA research. Their peer-reviewed study was published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal.

“To our knowledge, this is the first published example of a familial relationship between contemporary and a historical individual that has been confirmed using such limited amounts of ancient DNA across such distant relatives,” the researchers said in the report, published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal.

In the late 19th century, Sitting Bull banded together several Sioux tribes as they faced attempts from white settlers to seize tribal lands on the Great Plains.

Most famously, he led Native American forces as they defeated General George Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876. He died in 1890.

To prove the biological connection between Sitting Bull and LaPointe, researchers took DNA from a sample of Sitting Bull’s hair that had been stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

“People have been questioning our relationship to our ancestor as long as I can remember. These people are just a pain in the place you sit – and will probably doubt these findings, also,” LaPointe said, according to Reuters.

This study of Sitting Bull’s hair is the first time that DNA from a deceased person was used to prove a biological connection to a living individual, the researchers said.

The new method was developed by Eske Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre at the University of Cambridge.

“LaPointe asked me to extract DNA from it and compare it to his DNA to establish relationship,” Willerslev told Reuters.

“I got very little hair and there was very limited DNA in it. It took us a long time developing a method that, based on limited ancient DNA, can by compared to that of living people across multiple generations.”