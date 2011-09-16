Should You Sit Or Stand At Work?

The way you position yourself at your desk can dramatically affect your health. So what should you be doing at your office job — sit or stand?



The folks at Cornell University’s ergonomics web, which presents research studies from faculty and students at the institution, broke down the dangers of both:

Sitting: Causes changes in the way the body metabolizes fat, and relates to high levels of heart disease risks. It also affects both fit and unfit individuals, so it can’t be solved through exercise.

Standing: More tiring, makes you more prone to varicose veins and increases the risks of carotid atherosclerosis by nine times. Fine motor skills suffer while standing, so on-the-job performance in certain types of jobs may suffer.

So what should you do? Here’s what CUErgo recommends:

“Sit to do computer work. Sit using a height-adjustable, downward titling keyboard tray for the best work posture, then every 20 minutes stand for 2 minutes AND MOVE. The absolute time isn’t critical but about every 20-30 minutes take a posture break and move for a couple of minutes. Simply standing is insufficient. Movement is important to get blood circulation through the muscles.

Research shows that you don’t need to do vigorous exercise (e.g. jumping jacks) to get the benefits, just walking around is sufficient. So build in a pattern of creating greater movement variety in the workplace (e.g. walk to a printer, water fountain, stand for a meeting, take the stairs, walk around the floor, park a bit further away from the building each day).”

