Sitting At A Desk All Day Will Increase Your Chances Of Death By 15% Over 4 Years

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr

It’s inevitable that sitting at a desk all day, staring at the computer screen is bad for you health, but a recent study put some actual numbers on how much all that sitting is going to literally kill you. Researchers from the University of Sydney says that those who sit for eight to 11 hours a day had a 15 per cent increase in death risks (from all causes) over four years compared to those in the same position four to eight hours a day (via The Washington Post).



These complications get worse with age and people older than 45 who sit for at least 11 hours a day will increase their death chances by 40 per cent.

And shockingly, the study says that exercise doesn’t help ease the risk of death and that the only solution is to actually not sit. Brian Vastag at the Washington Post says that some of his co-workers are “turning to standing desks.”

The researchers concluded that “prolonged sitting is a risk factor for all-cause mortality, independent of physical activity. Public health programs should focus on reducing sitting time in addition to increasing physical activity levels.”

The study’s findings are based on questionnaires from more than 200,000 people from 2006 to 2010. During that time, there was a 6.9 per cent death rate in the participants.

