Sites With Social Reading Apps Sacrifice Readers to Facebook

There’s wonderful news this week. Facebook’s frictionless “social reading” apps have seen a devastating decline in traffic. It was tempting to just blame it on how much they suck, but as Josh Constine rightly pointed out, the real story is that Facebook turned off the traffic hose. The lack of control should be reason enough for publishers to abandon them. But the better reason is that they throw readers under the bus.



