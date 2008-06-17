Obama Monkey Doll Maker Stops Selling Racist Toy

: Last week Daily Intel brought you the news that a Website called TheSockObama was peddling an Obama monkey doll. After we inquired, they sent us a long apology that was kind of bizarre, though we did enjoy the part where they compared Hillary to a squirrel. They wrote: “We at TheSockObama Co. are saddened that some individuals have chosen to misinterpret our plush toy.” Now the makers of TheSockObama has announced on its Website that they have decided not to make the Obama monkey. The site reads:



AN APOLOGY We are very apologetic to all who were upset by our toy idea. We will not be proceeding with the manufacturing of this toy. Thank you. GD

Photo by Getty Images from nymag.com

