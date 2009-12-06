In Development: NBC Sitcom About Life Of Supreme Court Lawyer And Blog Founder

The co-chair of Akin Gump’s Supreme Court practice,Tom Goldstein, has argued 21 cases in front of the high court and is the founder of the nothing-short-of-genius SCOTUSblog.



That may sound more like the boastings of a mother than the plot for a sitcom, but it could be coming to a TV near you. NBC is developing the pilot, according to Variety.

Goldstein was an attorney with Boies Schiller when he decided to chase his dream of a Supreme Court practice, so he quit and worked from home, choosing cases he thought would make it all the way to the Court and offering to represent people for free, Capital Comment reported.

Goldstein was flattered but amused by the offer – he doesn’t feel like his life has been dramatic enough for television, he said. He appears to be taking it all in stride and with a good sense of humour.

“It’s really weird,” Goldstein told the Law Blog. “But it is what it is. They’ve put [a lot] of thought into this.”

He also knows his “life” is not totally his own anymore. He told the Law Blog he had to sell his “life rights” to Sony Pictures Television, and noted jokingly that he can’t sell “Tom Goldstein” action figures anymore.

We hope to see a Tom Goldstein bobble head in 30 Rockefeller centre’s NBC store in short order.



