Two sisters who hadn't seen each other in more than 50 years were reunited by coronavirus

Jasmin Merdan/ Getty Images Dorris Crippen, 73, and Bev Boro, 53, reunited at a Nebraska rehabilitation centre after 53 years.

While one long-lost sister was undergoing treated for her COVID-19 infection, the other worked as a medical aide at the centre where she found her sister’s name on a patient board, according to CNN.

The two sisters have not seen each other since the younger, who is now 53, was a baby, although they have both searched for one another, according to The Washington Post.

Two long-lost siblings found an unexpected reunion at a rehabilitation centre after searching for one another for 53 years.

Doris Crippen, a 73-year-old woman in Nebraska, tested positive for the coronavirus in May, according to The Washington Post. After getting “weaker and weaker” because of the coronavirus, Crippen fell off her bed and broke her arm, The Washington Post reported. After she battled coronavirus and tested negative, she was hospitalized at Dunklau Gardens, a local rehabilitation centre and nursing home roughly an hour away from Lincoln, Nebraska. For over two decades, Crippen’s half sister, Bev Boro, a 53-year-old medication aide, had worked at Dunklau Gardens, according to CNN.

One day, Boro came across Crippen’s name on the patient chart, CNN said.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I think this is my sister,” CNN reported. On June 27, Boro reached out to confirm with Crippen that they were sisters, CNN reported.

The now reunited sisters were born to the same father – but different mothers – and have not seen each other for the duration of Boro’s 53-years in life, according to CNN. The Washington Post reported that the two both grew up in Nebraska and endlessly searched for each other – before they reunited because of coronavirus.

Crippen called all the pain she’s suffered since being infected with the coronavirus as “a blessing” because it brought her to her family, The Washington Post reported.

“This makes up for everything,” Crippen told the Post, as she held her sister’s hand.

