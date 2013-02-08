These Sisters Built A Booming Jewelry Business Thanks To Instagram Pics

Jodie and Danielle Snyder

Photo: Dannijo

Danielle and Jodie Snyder, co-founders of fashion jewelry line Dannijo, have seen incredible growth thanks to their social media presence. The sisters inadvertently became coolhunters for jewelry by documenting events like Coachella, Paris Fashion Week, and South by Southwest, and uploading relevant photos to sites like Twitter and Facebook, The New York Times’ Caroline Tell reports.



“It helps when a brand puts itself out there in a human and personal way with character,” Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey told The Times. “Often brands are dehumanized a bit and you forget who’s behind it.”

The Snyder sisters have also harnessed the power of the hashtag. For example, adding the hashtag #armparty to images of mismatched arm bracelets helped their online bracelet business gain more traction, the sisters told The Times.

Another hashtag, #putabibonit, has increased their online bib sales by 20 per cent, the Snyder sisters say.

“There are aspects of our business that have put Dannijo more in the public eye, and being into social media is one of them,” Jodie said. “But we attribute a lot of our success to being young and open-minded and being part of a changing landscape of marketing and brand building.”

