The 'Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants' stars are best friends in real life, and it's adorable

The first “Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” movie may have came out a decade ago, but Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn have clearly remained tight over the years.

Over the weekend, Lively and Ferrera posted adorable pictures of the foursome in a tight embrace. In one of the photos Ferrera posted, with the caption “All grown up,” Lively even had her finger up the “Ugly Betty” star’s nose.



The four have stayed close since filming the first “Sisterhood” movie in 2005, as well as its 2008 sequel. And in June, Lively told People that a third “Sisterhood” film could soon be in the works.

“There’s a strong chance there might be a third,” Lively said. “The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours.”

Ferrera sang a similar tune on the Today Show in February 2015, saying that she “loves” her three costars and that she thinks people relate to the films so much in large part because of the actresses’ close friendships, US Weekly reported.

“People love this movie because it reminds you of the power of relationship and the power that girls have to be each others champions. I love that our audience has grown up with us and that they are excited to see what’s happening with the sisterhood,” Ferrera said.

