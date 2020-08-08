THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants'

Warner Bros. Pictures The four friends find pants that fit them all.

It’s been 15 years since “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” premiered in 2005.

Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn star as four childhood best friends who discover a pair of jeans that fits them all, keeping them bonded through their different summer adventures.

In 2018, the idea of a third movie began to float around, but we’re still waiting for updates – in the meantime, here is a look at what the cast has been up to over the past 15 years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants” is an iconic story of friendship.

It’s been 15 years since the first movie had four best friends – played by Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn – find a pair of jeans that fit them all. On August 6, 2008, the foursome reunited for more adventures in the sequel, “The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2.”

In April 2018, it was reported that a third movie was in the works. Bledel even said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that the girls had “pitched” a concept for another movie.

While there have been no recent updates on the possible third movie, the four main girls have all gone on to star in countless other projects.

Here’s a look at what the casts of both movies have been up to.

The movie was Blake Lively’s first major movie role. She played Bridget Vreeland, also known as Bree, who travelled to Mexico for a soccer camp.

Warner Bros. Pictures Blake Lively in the first ‘Sisterhood’ movie.

At soccer camp, Bree gets involved in a summer fling with one of her coaches and also opens up to her friends about her mother’s mental health.

In the second movie, she goes on an archaeological dig in Turkey before travelling to Alabama to visit her grandmother, where she learns more about her own mother.

Today, Lively is best known for her starring role on “Gossip Girl,” which has earned her two Teen Choice Awards.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Blake Lively wore head-to-toe white at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lively’s other film credits include “A Simple Favour,” “Accepted,” “The Age of Adaline,” and “The Shallows.” A fashion icon, she’ll next appear in “The Husband’s Secret.”

She married Ryan Reynolds in 2012, and they have three children.

One of America Ferrera’s earliest roles was playing Carmen Lowell, who spends a portion of her summer with her dad and his new family in South Carolina.

Warner Bros. Pictures America Ferrera in the first ‘Sisterhood’ movie.

Ferrera is caught by surprise upon meeting her dad’s new family. After they ignore her feelings, she escapes back to Maryland. Eventually, she makes up with her dad and attends his wedding at the end of the first movie.

In the sequel, Carmen attends an actor’s workshop in Vermont and earns the lead role in a play.

Ferrera went on to star in “Ugly Betty,” becoming the first Latina to win a leading actress Emmy.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images America Ferrera at the Real Women Have Curves event in 2018.

Ferrera’s other projects include the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies and “César Chávez.” Ferrera also starred and executive produced the comedy “Superstore,” which she left after five seasons.

Ferrera is also politically active, advocating for immigrant rights and women’s equality. She is a founding member of the Time’s Up movement and legal defence fund, which seeks to end workplace sexual harassment and assault.

She married Ryan Piers Williams in 2011 and they have a son and daughter together.

Amber Tamblyn was Tabitha Tomko-Rollins, better known as Tibby, who stayed home in Bethesda, Maryland, for the summer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Amber Tamblyn in the first ‘Sisterhood’ movie.

In the first film, Tibby worked at a discount department store and was filming her own movie. She met a young girl named Bailey who had leukemia, and the two grew close before Bailey died.

Tibby took screenwriting classes at New York University and worked in a video store in the sequel. She also went through a pregnancy scare with her boyfriend, Brian.

Tamblyn published her first novel in 2018 and is a staunch supporter of the Time’s Up movement.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible Amber Tamblyn in 2020.

Before starring in the “Sisterhood” movies, she was known for “Joan of Arcadia.” She later appeared on “House” and “Two and a Half Men” and starred in “127 Hours.”

Tamblyn is a also writer and has released three poetry collections with publishers. Her first novel, “Any Man,” was published in 2018, and in 2019, she published “Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution.”

Tamblyn helped found the non-profit organisation Time’s Up.

She’s been married to David Cross since 2012, and they welcomed daughter Marlow Alice in 2017.

Alexis Bledel was already known for “Gilmore Girls” when she was cast as Lena Kaligaris, who spends her summer in Greece.

Warner Bros. Pictures Alexis Bledel in the first ‘Sisterhood’ movie.

Bledel falls for a boy named Kostos while in Greece and begins dating him, but she learns that they are from rival families.

When she returns to Greece in the sequel, she finds Kostos married. She leaves Greece to go back to school at the Rhode Island School of Design and briefly dates a new man.

Bledel went on to win an Emmy for her performance on Hulu’s hit drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Alexis Bledel attends ‘The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu finale event in 2018.

She won her first Emmy for the Hulu series. But before landing her new role, she was in a few movies, including “Post Grad” and “Jenny’s Wedding.”

Bledel has been married to “Mad Men” actor Vincent Kartheiser since 2014. She gave birth to a son in 2015.

Jenna Boyd wasn’t yet a teen when she played Bailey Graffman, Tibby’s eventual friend.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jenna Boyd in the first ‘Sisterhood.’

She bonds with Tibby and the two form a friendship until her death from leukemia.

Boyd had a few roles after “Sisterhood,” but stepped away from acting for a time before returning to star on Netflix’s “Atypical.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Boyd speaks onstage during the ‘Atypical’ Season 3 special screening on October 28, 2019.

Now 27, Boyd uses her Instagram platform to promote fitness and wellness to her followers.

One of Leonardo Nam’s earliest roles was as Tibby’s gaming friend Brian McBrian.

Warner Bros. Pictures Leonardo Nam in the second ‘Sisterhood.’

Though he had a small part in the first movie, he played a larger role in the sequel as Tibby’s boyfriend.

Nam is now best known for his role in “Westworld.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Leonardo Nam attends the premiere of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ in 2018.

Nam plays Felix Lutz on the hit HBO series.

He has also starred in plenty of movies, including “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Vantage Point,” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

Nam also has roles in “Yes Day” and “Hummingbird,” which are currently in post-production.

Bradley Whitford had a prolific career before playing Albert “Al” Lowell, Carmen’s dad, in the first movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures Bradley Whitford in the first ‘Sisterhood’ movie.’

Carmen’s dad is surprisingly engaged to another woman who has two children when Carmen visits. They have a falling out early on but eventually resolve their issues and Carmen attends his wedding.

Whitford was known for starring on “The West Wing” and in movies including “Philadelphia” and “Billy Madison” before starring in the movie.

Whitford’s career hasn’t slowed down in the years since.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Whitford photographed in early 2020.

Whitford won an Emmy for his guest role on “Transparent,” was a guest on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and starred in the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

He was also in the Oscar-nominated movies “Get Out” and “The Post,” and will appear in “Songbird,” and “Tik, Tik… Boom,” which are both in post-production.

In 2019, Whitford and his “Transparent” co-star Amy Landecker eloped.

Michael Rady made his acting debut as Kostas Dounas, Lena’s eventual boyfriend from a rival family.

Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Rady in the first ‘Sisterhood.’

Rady appeared in both of the movies but was married in the sequel. Kostas later got his marriage annulled after his wife admitted to lying about her pregnancy.

Rady has continued to act and even had some overlap with Boyd when filming “Atypical.”

David Livingston/Getty Images Rady in 2017.

His other projects include “Greek,” “Melrose Place,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Timeless,” and the second season of “UnREAL.”

Rady is a vegan and has three kids with his wife, Rachael Kemery.

Before playing soccer coach Eric Richman in the first movie, Mike Vogel starred on “Grounded for Life.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Mike Vogel in the first ‘Sisterhood.’

Vogul starts a relationship with Bridget during their summer soccer camp, then later visits her at her home to apologise for his behaviour and says that she is too young for him.

Vogel landed a main role on NBC’s “The Brave,” which was cancelled after one season.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Mike Vogel speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Vogel was also in “Bates Motel” and “Under the Dome.” His movie roles include “Cloverfield,” “The Help,” and “Battle of the Sexes.”

Vogel is married and has three children with his wife Courtney.

Jesse Williams made his film debut in the sequel, starring as Leo, the model in Lena’s art class.

Warner Bros. Pictures Jesse Williams in the ‘Sisterhood’ sequel.

Lena and Leo have a brief relationship during Lena’s summer course at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Williams is known for playing Jackson on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Jesse Williams on the set of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Williams also starred in “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Station 19.” He will soon appear in “Team Joy,” which is in post-production.

In 2016, Williams won the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards. His speech on race sparked debate, resulting in two different petitions, one calling for him to be fired from “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the other demanding he stay. This past June, BETNetworks reshared his speech, which has since been viewed over one million times.

Lucy Hale also made her film debut as Effie Kaligaris, Lena’s younger sister.

Warner Bros. Pictures Lucy Hale in the ‘Sisterhood’ sequel.

Effie briefly dates Brian after Tibby breaks up with him. In the sequel, Effie steals the travelling pants and ends up losing them in Greece.

Hale went on to star on “Pretty Little Liars” for seven seasons.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Lucy Hale in 2018.

Hale rose to fame through her role in “Pretty Little Liars.” She then went on to star in “Life Sentence,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Katy Keene.”

Hale also has a background in music and released a studio album in 2014.

Shohreh Aghdashloo earned an Oscar nomination for “House of Sand and Fog” four years before playing Professor Nasrin Mehani, Bree’s archaeological instructor, in the sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures Shohreh Aghdashloo in the ‘Sisterhood’ sequel.

Before the “Sisterhood” sequel, Aghdashloo was also known for “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “24.”

Aghdashloo was in Marvel’s “The Punisher” and recently finished starring in “The Expanse.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Aghdashloo attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

Aghdashloo won an Emmy for “House of Saddam.”

Blythe Danner was already a two-time Emmy winner when she played Greta, Bree’s grandmother in the sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures Blythe Danner in the second ‘Sisterhood’ movie.

Bree visits her grandmother and learns more about her mother, who battled mental health issues throughout her life before passing when Bree was young.

Danner has continued to appear in moves and TV shows, including “Will and Grace,” which earned her another Emmy nomination.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Blythe Danner attends AARP The Magazine’s17th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in 2018.

The actress is also known for “Meet the Parents,” “Gypsy,” and “Huff.”

She’s the mother of Jake and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Tom Wisdom appeared in “300” before playing Ian, a potential love interest that Carmen meets in the sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures Tom Wisdom in the second ‘Sisterhood.’

Ian and Carmen flirt throughout the workshop and finally kiss at the end.

Wisdom went on to star in “Dominion.”

Ilze Kitshoff/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Wisdom acting in ‘Dominion.’

Wisdom was also in an episode of “Hannibal” and “Bones,” and played a small role in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan pops into the “Sisterhood” sequel as Bill Kerr, the director of Carmen’s acting workshop.

Warner Bros. Pictures Kyle MacLachlan in the ‘Sisterhood’ sequel.

He had already won a Golden Globe for “Twin Peaks” and had starred on “Sex and the City” and “Desperate Housewives” when he acted in the “Sisterhood” sequel.

MacLachlan returned for the “Twin Peaks” revival in 2017, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his role.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images MacLachlan attends the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s ‘Twin Peaks.’

He has also appeared in “Portlandia,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and “The Good Wife.” He voiced Riley’s dad in Pixar’s “Inside Out.”

He is married to publicist Desiree Gruber and they have one son together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.