‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown tells husband Kody to ‘fuck off’ for making her feel guilty about spending Thanksgiving apart from him

Janelle Brown told her husband, Kody, to “fuck off” on Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives.”

Janelle called Kody’s rules his “10 commandments” in a solo interview.

She elected to spend Thanksgiving in Utah with her kids instead of in Arizona with Kody.

Kody Brown’s COVID-19 rules affected his family’s holiday plans, as shown on Sunday’s episode of “Sister Wives,” and Janelle Brown has reached her breaking point.

During one of the final scenes of the episode, Kody and his wives, who each live in separate but nearby houses with their own children, come together to finalize their Thanksgiving plans. Janelle — the second of Kody’s four wives — wasn’t happy with her husband for making her feel guilty about going to Utah for the holiday instead of staying in Arizona with him and his first and fourth wives, Meri and Robyn.

Some of Kody’s rules, established in a previous episode, include leaving mail outside for a day before bringing it in and disinfecting it, disinfecting all groceries when they get home from shopping, and changing their clothes immediately when they come home from going out for essential items.

“He acts like I’m not doing anything,” Janelle said in a solo interview during the episode. “I wear a mask, I social distance, I sanitize my hands. I do all the things that the CDC says to do, but because I don’t follow all of his 10 commandments, his rules, I’m not following any rules apparently.”

While talking to his wives, Kody said he was explaining his perspective because he was tired of his kids calling him up and saying, “Your rules are taking a toll on our family.”

Janelle told Kody his perspective “sounds like a guilt trip for the choices that I’m making so that I’m not alone” on Thanksgiving. She has adult children living in her home who refuse to follow all of their father’s wishes.

At the time of the meeting, there was no way Janelle could ask her kids to leave so she could quarantine long enough to go to Kody, Meri, and Robyn’s Thanksgiving. “I would be alone. So, why would I want to stay and be alone?” she asked.

Kody asked Janelle to respect the “big picture” he was looking at in order to keep all of his children healthy. “Yeah, fuck off,” she replied, turning around and leaving.

Following the confrontation, Kody’s third wife, Christine, told him his words came out “forceful.” She decided to go to her daughter Aspyn’s home in Utah for Thanksgiving.

Janelle and Kody have six children together: Logan (27), Maddie (25), Hunter (24), Garrison (22), Gabe (20), and Savannah (16). At the time of filming, Garrison and Gabe were living in Janelle’s home and she refused to kick them out, as Kody had previously suggested.

Janelle called Kody “condescending,” though he said his rules were in place so that one of his children didn’t “die.” He specifically mentioned Truley, his 11-year-old daughter who was previously hospitalized with kidney failure.

While it’s unclear exactly when the events in the episode were filmed, it’s clear that the confrontation took place over the holidays in 2020, not the most recent Thanksgiving in 2021, since Christine was still around at that time. Christine made headlines announcing her separation from Kody after 27 years of marriage in early November 2021. In her statement at the time, Christine said the two “have grown apart” and that she’d made “the difficult decision to leave.”

