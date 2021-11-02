‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown leaves husband Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage

Kody Brown and Christine Brown from ‘Sister Wives.’ Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor / Getty Images

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown announced she is leaving husband Kody Brown.

Kody responded by saying “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.”

Christine and Kody married in 1994, making Christine his third wife. The pair shares six children.

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown announced she is splitting up with husband Kody Brown after 25 years together.

In a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday, the TLC star said she and Kody “have grown apart” and she has made “the difficult decision to leave.”

She continued: “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine then asked for “your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Kody quickly responded to the news in the form of his own Instagram announcement.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” he added.

A post shared by Kody Brown (@kodywinnbrown)

The couple married in 1994 – with Christine becoming Kody’s third wife, according to In Touch – and share six children: Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, US Weekly reported.