‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown says it’s hard for her and Kody’s daughters to ‘respect’ him because ‘they see he has favorites’

Kody Brown and Christine Brown. TLC;TLC

Christine Brown said that her daughters “struggle” with their relationship with their dad, Kody.

“I’m head of my house,” Christine said on Sunday’s new episode of “Sister Wives.”

Kody has “apparent” favorite family members, according to his former wife.

Christine and Kody Brown didn’t publicly announce their separation until November 2021, but cracks in their relationship were already beginning to show on the latest episode of “Sister Wives,” which was seemingly filmed in late 2020.

In an interview on Sunday’s episode, Christine admits that some of her children are struggling with their relationship with their father Kody, who is seen on the show spending most of his time at his fourth wife Robyn’s house during the pandemic.

“It’s hard for the girls to respect their dad when they see he has favorites,” Christine said. “And they struggle with how apparent it is that he’s more comfortable at some houses than others.”

Kody’s four wives each live in their own separate home with their respective kids, and Kody typically moves between them. Throughout the current season of the show, Kody has been very upfront about the fact that he avoids his second wife Janelle’s house, along with Christine’s, because their households are refusing to follow his strict rules for protecting his family against COVID-19, like disinfecting mail and groceries and changing clothes every time they go out.

Kody’s relationship with his first wife, Meri, has been strained for many years and is not currently romantic on “Sister Wives,” which means that he has been spending most of his time with Robyn and her kids.

Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“I’m head of my house. I am,” Christine said on Sunday’s episode, explaining that she no longer defers to what Kody wants in every situation. “I’m the one who’s present, I’m the one who’s around.”

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November after 27 years together. They share six children: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In November, shortly after the split announcement, Christine said in a Cameo video for a fan that she’s living in a “whole new world” as a single woman, though there are “good and bad days.”

“Sister Wives” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.