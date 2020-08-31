THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Sister, Sister' 21 years later

ABC; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET It’s been 21 years since ‘Sister, Sister’ ended.

ABC’s “Sister, Sister” premiered in 1994 and ended in 1999 after six seasons.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is still involved in a steady stream of creative ventures, often partnering up with her twin sister for projects.

Tamera Mowry-Housley has appeared in several TV movies, and she hosted the daytime talk show “The Real” for seven years.

Marques Houston, who played Roger Evans, still acts, and he also became a solo musician after “Sister, Sister.”

“Sister, Sister” first debuted on ABC in April 1994, and it ran for six seasons until 1999.

The show revolved around twin sisters, separated at birth, who move in together after learning of each other’s existence as teenagers.

Netflix recently announced the series will be available to stream starting September 1. But until then, read on for a look at what the stars of “Sister, Sister” are up to now.

Tia Mowry played Tia Landry, the brainy twin who was adopted by an aspiring clothing designer.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Tia Mowry-Hardrict on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Tia Mowry-Hardrict (née Mowry) started her career with guest roles on a few hit TV shows, including ABC’s “Full House,” before getting her big break on “Sister, Sister.”

While starring on the series, she also made guest appearances on popular children’s shows like Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and The WB’s “Smart Guy,” which starred her younger brother, Tahj Mowry.

Mowry-Hardrict is still acting and has also delved into other creative projects

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Tia Mowry-Hardrict at the 2019 Build Brunch.

After the series wrapped, Mowry-Hardrict and her twin sister went on to star in the Disney Channel original movies “Seventeen Again” (2000), “Twitches” (2005), and “Twitches Too” (2007).

The actress also found continued success on TV, working on shows like Cartoon Network’s animated series “Bratz,” The CW’s football dramedy “The Game,” and Nick at Nite’s sitcom “Instant Mum.”

Since then, Mowry-Hardrict has also done a string of Lifetime and Hallmark movies.

In 2011, Mowry-Hardrict and her twin reunited for the Style Network reality series “Tia and Tamera,” which chronicled their transition into adulthood.

The sisters also have a children’s book series about teen physics called “Twintuition,” and Mowry-Hardrict published a book about pregnancy in 2012 and a cookbook in 2017.

Additionally, she’s found success with her digital lifestyle series “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix,” where she regularly uploads videos offering advice about cooking, exercising, and parenting.

Most recently, Mowry-Hardrict was starring on the Netflix sitcom “Family Reunion.”

Tamera Mowry played Tamera Campbell, the goofy, sociable sister who lived with her adoptive father prior to meeting her twin.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Tamera Mowry-Housley on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Before “Sister, Sister,” Tamera Mowry-Housley (née Mowry) had a few small TV roles.

Throughout the show, she also appeared with her sister on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Smart Guy,” and she voiced a character on CBS’ “The Adventures of Hyperman.”

After “Sister, Sister,” Mowry-Housley continued to star on TV.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Tamera Mowry-Housley attended the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Over the years, Mowry-Housley has worked on numerous projects with big-name networks like Hallmark, Lifetime, and Freeform.

In the years after “Sister, Sister,” the actress worked alongside her twin sister on “Detention” and in “Seventeen Again,” “Twitches,” and “Twitches Too.” She also cowrote the “Twintuition” book series and starred on their reality show, “Tia and Tamera.”

Mowry-Housley went on to join the cast of Lifetime’s “Strong Medicine,” voice a character on a few episodes of Fox’s “Family Guy,” and star on ABC Family’s “Roommates.”

Her latest film credit was in Hallmark’s “A Christmas Miracle” (2019).

In 2013, Mowry-Housley started hosting the daytime talk show “The Real,” where she worked alongside comedian Loni Love, actress Adrienne Bailon, and TV personality Jeannie Mai.

In July, she announced on Instagram that she was stepping away from the show after seven years to focus on future projects.

Marques Houston played Roger Evans, the twins’ annoying next-door neighbour.

ABC Marques Houston on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Marques Houston was a budding musician and actor prior to starring on “Sister, Sister.”

He’d already appeared on a couple of episodes of NBC’s “A Different World” and had been the lead singer of the R&B group Immature since 1990.

While filming “Sister, Sister,” Houston also appeared in the hit family comedy “Good Burger” (1997).

Houston still acts and makes music. He’s also the CEO of a film production company.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET Marques Houston is still acting and making music.

After “Sister, Sister,” Houston released a few more albums with Immature (later renamed IMx) until they disbanded in 2001. He began a solo career shortly afterward and released multiple albums of his own.

In Hollywood, Houston went on to appear in “You Got Served” (2004) and “Fat Albert” (2004). He also continued to act on a variety of TV shows.

In 2010, his IMx manager founded the production company Footage Films and named Houston as CEO. The company has released quite a few movies, including “Will to Love” (2015) and “A Weekend With Family” (2016), which Houston starred in.

Most recently, he starred on UrbanflixTV’s musical miniseries “Howard High.”

Tim Reid played Ray Campbell, Tamera’s uptight, single father.

ABC Tim Reid on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Tim Reid had a strong start in comedy before joining the cast of “Sister, Sister.”

Early on in his career, he appeared on the popular but short-lived NBC sketch comedy “The Richard Pryor Show.” But his first starring role was on CBS’s “WKRP In Cincinnati,” where he played a charismatic radio DJ for four seasons.

He continued working with CBS on shows like “Simon and Simon” and “Frank’s Place” – which earned him an Emmy nomination.

While filming “Sister, Sister,” in 1997, Reid and his wife, actress Daphne Maxwell Reid, opened New Millennium Studios, a full-service movie studio created, in part, to bring more production business to Virginia.

Today, Reid continues to star on TV and in movies

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Tim Reid is a legendary comedic actor.

After wrapping on “Sister, Sister,” Reid made guest appearances on several popular shows like the Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” and OWN’s “Greenleaf.”

He also appeared in a variety of TV movies, including his most recent film credit, the OWN original “Baking Christmas” (2019).

In 2015, Reid and his wife sold New Millennium Studios for $US1.5 million.

Jackée Harry played Lisa Landry, Tia’s effervescent mother.

ABC Jackée Harry on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Jackée Harry was already a sitcom legend prior to joining “Sister, Sister.” She had starred as Sandra Clark on NBC’s “227” for five seasons in the 1980s.

The performance landed her an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making her the first Black woman to win the award.

Harry has continued her successful career on television.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios Jackée Harry is well known for her work in TV movies and on shows.

After “Sister, Sister,” Harry had a recurring role on The CW’s “Everybody Hates Chris.”

She reunited with her TV daughter Mowry-Hardrict for an episode of “Instant Mum” in 2014. She also guest-starred on other popular shows like “That’s So Raven,” the Disney Channel’s “Girl Meets World,” and ABC Family’s “Baby Daddy.”

She’s also landed bigger roles on BET’s “Let’s Stay Together,” The CW’s “The First Family,” and OWN’s “The Paynes.”

More recently, Harry made an appearance on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” in 2019.

Outside of TV, Harry has also found success in TV movies on networks like Lifetime, BET, and Hallmark. Her latest role was in Lifetime’s “The Wrong Wedding Planner” (2020).

RonReaco Lee played Tyreke Scott, Tia’s kind, hardworking boyfriend.

ABC RonReaco Lee on ‘Sister, Sister.’

RonReaco Lee had a few acting roles under his belt before joining the cast of “Sister, Sister” on season five as Tia’s love interest.

He had a small role in the Academy Award-winning film “Glory” (1989) and guest-starred on a few series like CBS’ “In the Heat of the Night” and NBC’s “I’ll Fly Away.”

Lee has continued his career on television.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images RonReaco Lee is still a successful actor.

Since “Sister, Sister,” Lee has had recurring guest roles on shows like NBC’s “ER,” The CW’s “Girlfriends,” and FX’s “The Shield.”

He also starred opposite Bernie Mac in “Guess Who” (2005).

Lee went on to bigger roles on BET’s “Let’s Stay Together,” Starz’s “Survivor’s Remorse,” and BET’s “The First Wives Club.”

More recently, the actor starred in the Netflix-original movies “Nappily Ever After” (2018) and “Coffee and Kareem” (2020).

His latest movie role was in “2 Minutes of Fame” (2020), alongside actress Keke Palmer.

Deon Richmond starred as Jordan Bennett, Tamera’s studious college boyfriend.

ABC Deon Richmond on ‘Sister, Sister.’

Deon Richmond joined the cast of “Sister, Sister” on season five. Before that, he was best known for his roles on NBC’s “The Cosby Show” and ABC/NBC’s “Getting By.”

His first-ever film role was in “Enemy Territory” (1987), alongside actress Stacey Dash.

He’d also made guest appearances on The WB’s “The Parent ‘Hood” and ABC’s “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” before joining “Sister, Sister.”

Richmond has worked on a few movies and series since “Sister, Sister” ended.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Deon Richmond went on to join successful franchises like ‘Scream.’

After “Sister, Sister,” Richmond appeared in movies like “Scream 3” (2000), “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001), and “Van Wilder: Party Liaison” (2002).

In later years, he made appearances in other small parody films, including “Poolboy: Drowning Out the Fury” (2011).

His latest film credit is the drama “What Matters” (2018).

