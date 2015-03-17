Sirtex shares tank after disappointing results from a cancer drug trial

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Shares in Australian biotech Sirtex fell through the floor after disappointing results from a cancer drug trial.

The shares are trading at $17.26, down more than 55%.

Study results for the drug didn’t show a statistically significant improvement in the colorectal tumours.

However, Sirtex said the preliminary analysis showed that SIR-Spheres Y-90 did result in a statistically significant improvement in liver tumours.

The final results and analysis of the study will be submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago in May-June.

