Sirtex shares are going nuts on the success of a liver cancer treatment

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK

Shares in Sirtex Medical are on a tear after the company announced improved survival rates for liver cancer patients using its radioactive spheres treatment.

A study shows an additional 7.9 months to 20.5 months in the survival of liver cancer patients whose treatment included SIR-Spheres.

Gilman Wong, CEO of Sirtex, says the reduction in the risk of tumour progression in the liver is encouraging.

Wong says Sirtex’s business continues to experience solid growth, with global dose sales up 22% in the first ten months of this financial year. March and April sales were the two highest monthly results recorded.

Sirtex shares fell by more than half in March to $17.26 after disappointing results from a cancer treatment trial.

Today the shares are up about one-third to $26.55.

