SiriusXM Cuts 50 Jobs -- DJs From XM Hit Hard

For the merged SiriusXM to work (and so far the markets are deeply suspicious), cost cutting has to be major part of the story. Although the XM and Sirius satellite radio networks will remain separate for some time, it’s apparently not too early to start trimming back on redundant talent. The Washington Post today confirms some recent rumours that the company has cut 50 jobs, including on-air talent:



Sirius XM Radio laid off at least 50 workers yesterday, including on- and off-air talent at channels with formats ranging from oldies to modern rock, according to employees and a source with direct knowledge of the cutbacks.

The satellite radio company’s New York offices did not return phone calls or e-mails yesterday seeking comment on the matter. But a source, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the staffing situation, confirmed that the company was initiating layoffs.

We’re not subscribers to satellite radio, we know a few people who are, and none of them are paying a monthly fee because they’re lacking a good retro radio station. Hence:

XM DJ Kandy Klutch said talk of pending layoffs at the company had been stress-inducing in recent months.”It’s not a surprise at all,” she said. “It’s actually a relief.” Klutch, who was a DJ on XM’s ’80s channel, had worked at XM since 2001.

But Washington-based disc jockey Matt Baldassarri, who until last night hosted a show called “Night Prowl” on which he played music from the ’50s, said he was shocked when he found out he’d lost his job.

And we’ll note that all of the cuts so-far reported, including a pair of alt-rock DJs, happen to be from the XM side of things.

