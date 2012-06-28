Google TV Subscribers Can Say Hello To Sirius XM

Google TV is about to get cozy with Sirius XM.

Photo: Google+

Today, Sirius XM Radio issued a press release announcing the launch of its SiriusXM Internet Radio App on Google TV later this summer. The app, which will be available as a free download from Google Play, will demo later this afternoon at Google I/O in San Francisco.



Current and new Sirius subscribers will have access to SiriusXM’s commercial-free music, sports, live news, comedy, talk and entertainment channels.

This will be the first time any SiriusXM programming will be available on any television.

Here’s a look at the key features of the app:

Start Now: allowing subscribers up to five hours of previously broadcast materials on many channels.

Tune Start: a program that will start a song from the beginning when turning on any music channel

The ability to pause, resume, fast forward and rewind live programming on many channels.

Show Finder: essentially a television guide that allows users to set reminder alerts for favourite shows.

The ability to organise favourite channels so you can access them all on one screen.

SEE ALSO: The best-to-worst video game adaptations >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.