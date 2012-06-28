Google TV Subscribers Can Say Hello To Sirius XM

Photo: Google+
Today, Sirius XM Radio issued a press release announcing the launch of its SiriusXM Internet Radio App on Google TV later this summer. The app, which will be available as a free download from Google Play, will demo later this afternoon at Google I/O in San Francisco.
Current and new Sirius subscribers will have access to SiriusXM’s commercial-free music, sports, live news, comedy, talk and entertainment channels.
This will be the first time any SiriusXM programming will be available on any television.
Here’s a look at the key features of the app:
- Start Now: allowing subscribers up to five hours of previously broadcast materials on many channels.
- Tune Start: a program that will start a song from the beginning when turning on any music channel
- The ability to pause, resume, fast forward and rewind live programming on many channels.
- Show Finder: essentially a television guide that allows users to set reminder alerts for favourite shows.
- The ability to organise favourite channels so you can access them all on one screen.
