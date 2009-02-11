Sirius XM Preps Bankruptcy Filing

Satellite radio company Sirius XM (SIRI) is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, the New York Times reports. The documents are almost done and Sirius could file for Chapter 11 within days, the Times reports.

What does this mean?

EchoStar’s Charlie Ergen, who’s been building up a large swath of Sirius XM debt, might have to make a formal bid for Sirius XM now. He made an unsolicited offer for the company last year and was shot down, the WSJ reported yesterday.

Sirius XM’s equity would get wiped. Shares dropped 30% after hours to 8 cents, tying an all-time low.

Sirius XM could get a chance to renegotiate or kill expensive contracts, many of which were inflated based on bidding wars between Sirius and XM. This includes deals with Howard Stern, Major League Baseball, etc.

The FCC really, really blew it, waiting for more than a year before approving the Sirius XM merger.

