Sirius XM iPhone Dock Could Turn Every Phone Into A Satellite Radio

Sirius XM (SIRI) will announce an iPhone dock accessory at an event in New York next Wednesday that can turn any Apple (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch into a satellite radio, Sirius watcher Satwaves reports, citing “sources familiar.”

Sirius already has an iPhone app, but that only permits streaming of a limited channel lineup, and requires an Internet connection. If Sirius were to use its own satellite signals — and the iPhone as a display/power source — it could send all the channels it wanted, and would not require an Internet connection.

This could be an easy way to solve the problem that the iPhone app doesn’t include the Howard Stern channel.

This is just one of many interesting ways that companies can leverage the new hardware accessory features that Apple has included in its iPhone 3.0 software. For example, Qualcomm has said it plans to offer its Flo TV mobile TV service via an iPhone dock accessory, too.

Related slideshow: Click here for 10 iPhone accessories that we would love to have →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.