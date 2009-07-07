Sirius XM iPhone App Reaches 1 Million Downloads In Two Weeks

Sirius XM (SIRI) launched its iPhone app on June 18.



Already, it’s reached a million downloads, the company tells us in a statement.

We reached out to intrepid SAI editor and iPhone know-it-all Dan Frommer for his take.

From an airport somewhere in South America, he writes us to say:

Nice milestone, and definitely a good thing, but downloads do not equal subscribers. What matters here is getting people to sign up for trial subscriptions and eventually become paying subscribers (growth for SIRI) — or to get its millions of existing subscribers to upgrade to Internet streaming plans (getting SIRI more revenue per month from subs).

The company still hasn’t disclosed how much of that activity is going on, so we don’t know how much this is really helping. And still not a reliable growth driver, especially considering all the free streaming apps for iPhone and lack of Howard Stern and good sports in this app.

