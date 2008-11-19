Sirius XM Hits New Low: 20 Cents (SIRI)

Bad day for satellite radio broadcaster Sirius XM: The company’s shares closed down 13% today to 20 cents — an all-time low.



Why? There doesn’t seem to be any Sirius corporate news today, so we’re pretty sure it’s mostly a reflection of lousy growth ahead, the sad state of the consumer electronics business, and direct exposure to the self-destructing auto industry.

Out of curiosity: Would CEO Mel Karmazin consider a reverse split now? In July, he said it wasn’t going to happen. But that’s when Sirius (SIRI) stock was worth $1.61. Update: Yes, he would. Clusterstock colleague Joe Weisenthal points me to this Reuters article, which says Sirius is considering a reverse split to avoid potentially being delisted by the Nasdaq.

Anything else going on today? Let us know in comments or via our anonymous tips form.

See Also:

Sirius XM: Our Christmas Will Suck

Now He Tells Us: Sirius XM Sees Slower Growth Ahead

Sirius XM Hosed By GM’s Bad News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.