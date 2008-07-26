It's Official: Sirius-XM Gets Thumbs Up From FCC (SIRI, XMSR)

The deal-that-never-wants-to-go-through is finally through: Late today, the FCC finally approved Sirius’ (SIRI) $3.6 billion merger with rival satellite radio operator XM (XMSR).



An embarrassment for the FCC, which took way too long to give the deal the thumbs-up. And no guarantee for success: Not only is subscriber growth slowing, but the vast majority of new satellite radio “subscribers” just happen to be buying a new car — and get stuck with a built-in radio and free service. There’s no guarantee they’ll keep it once it starts costing money, and they’re getting more competing services every day — like the awesome, free radio apps on Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.

See Also:

What Happens To XM And Sirius After A Merger? Not Much, And That’s A Problem

XM Still Growing Ahead Of Sirius Merger, But Slower

FCC Staff Signs Off On XM, Sirius; Satellite Still Screwed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.