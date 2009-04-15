Sirius XM Gets An Upgrade!

Sirius XM got its bailout, and now it’s getting a (slightly) better credit rating.



Standard & Poor’s “raised the junk-territory rating to ‘CCC+’ from ‘CCC’ and raised the issue-level ratings also by one level, but kept the company’s senior unsecured notes at ‘CCC-‘,” the AP reports. The firm cited “increased comfort with the company’s near-term liquidity needs.”

The satellite radio firm will still have significant growth challenges, and is still a penny stock, closing Tuesday at $0.35.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.