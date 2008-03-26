Sirius-XM DOJ Approval Nice, But Merger Still Ugly: Analysts

The next hurdle in XM’s merger with Sirius Satellite Radio: Approval from the FCC, which could finally come in the next few weeks. But analysts remind us today that jamming two rival, money-burning radio systems into one company will be ugly stuff. Why?



“It will literally take years” for the companies to realise synergies from combining their networks and renegotiating programming and marketing agreements, RBC Capital Markets analyst David Bank says in a note today. Remember, the two systems use different networks, supported by different satellites, and different hardware. They can cut back on ad spending, though.

The companies will probably need to operate two separate networks for 2 years after the deal closes, Bank says.

The FCC could put conditions on the deal, including possible pricing caps and a-la-carte packaging requirements “above and beyond” what the companies have proposed, Bank says.

As penetration goes up, costs will go up, like revenue sharing and royalty agreements with car manufacturers, Goldman’s Mark Wienkes says.

Lowered cash flow outlook, declining forward estimates, and a tricky debt market could create “possible near-term liquidity hurdles,” Wienkes says, especially if they have to refinance more than $1 billion of XM’s (XMSR) puttable debt or raise working capital.

See Also:

XM / Sirius Last Straw: Time To Fire The FCC

FCC: We’re Ready To Rule On XM-Sirius – Someday

The Sirius-XM Hangover: Endless, Growing Competition

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.