Mel Karmazin's Advice To Viacom CEO Dauman: Stay The Hell Away From Sumner Redstone

Now that Sirius XM CEO Mel Karmazin has completed his much-delayed satellite radio merger, he’s doling out advice to other sectors of the entertainment industry. For example, he has a big tip for Viacom “CEO” Philippe Dauman: be afraid, very afraid:



NY Post: Sirius XM Radio CEO Mel Karmazin has some advice for Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman: put some distance between yourself and Sumner Redstone.

Karmazin, after all, knows all too well that once inside Redstone’s inner circle, it’s only a matter of time before the Viacom chairman starts looking for ways to push you out.

“Philippe is very close to Sumner,” said Karmazin in an interview from a conference room at Sirius’ Midtown headquarters.

“There was a time when Sumner was very close to a lot of people. The only thing that’s certain is that if Sumner is close to you now, he won’t be close to you in the future because that’s been his track record, including with family members…”

(See: Shari Redstone) And people Redstone once thought of as family, such as Tom Freston.

“When [Redstone] would talk to me about Freston, who I think is a great executive, he used to talk like he was his son,” Karmazin said. “Then the stock goes down for two days and he fired him.”

Well, if two days of stock declines was all it took to get someone fired at Viacom, Dauman would’ve been out months ago.

