Sirius Suits Take Over At Sirius XM Radio (SIRI)

For all the talk of “merger of equals,” this, from the start was a takeover of XM by Sirius (SIRI) and mega-personality Mel Karmazin. Today, Mel made it official, naming Sirius execs to four out of five top executive jobs at the “merged” company.



Mel’s new team, according to a memo obtained by MediaWeek:

Scott Greenstein, Sirius president of entertainment and sports, gets same title at Sirius XM

David Frear, Sirus CFO, becomes CFO of Sirius XM

Patrick Donnelly, Sirius general counsel, becomes general counsel of Sirius XM

James Meyer, president of sales at Sirius, keeps his title at Sirius XM

Dara Altman, the lone XM exec in the bunch, becomes chief administration officer at Sirius XM

