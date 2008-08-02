Sirius Suits Take Over At Sirius XM Radio (SIRI)

For all the talk of “merger of equals,” this, from the start was a takeover of XM by Sirius (SIRI) and mega-personality Mel Karmazin. Today, Mel made it official, naming Sirius execs to four out of five top executive jobs at the “merged” company.
Mel’s new team, according to a memo obtained by MediaWeek:
- Scott Greenstein, Sirius president of entertainment and sports, gets same title at Sirius XM
- David Frear, Sirus CFO, becomes CFO of Sirius XM
- Patrick Donnelly, Sirius general counsel, becomes general counsel of Sirius XM
- James Meyer, president of sales at Sirius, keeps his title at Sirius XM
- Dara Altman, the lone XM exec in the bunch, becomes chief administration officer at Sirius XM
