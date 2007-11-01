Goldman: Sell Sirius (SIRI) Immediately

While Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) posted decent Q3 subscriber growth stats yesterday — 50% y/y growth — Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Wienkes thinks the stock is headed south. Specifically, he thinks shares will trade around $2.25 in a year — about 33% below today’s $3.40 price. Why?



While Sirius beat Wienkes’ net subscriber additions estimate by about 20%, revenue just matched his target.

This is a sign of things to come as Sirius and rival XM (XMSR) sign up fewer customers through retail sales and more through less-lucrative “OEM” sales, where radios are built into cars.

Sirius’ 525,000 Q3 net new subs included only about 64,000 retail net adds versus 206,000 a year ago (down 69% y/y) and 130,000 in Q2 (down 51% q/q). Translation: Sirius’ retail channel bombed last quarter (despite all sorts of new products).

As the shift to OEM sales continues, Wienkes thinks XM is in better shape than Sirius: it has a larger share of the OEM market. Therefore, if the retail channel gets weaker, he thinks it will impact Sirius more than XM.

iPods are kicking satellite radio’s butt.

Wienkes estimates only a roughly 30% chance the XM merger will go through.

