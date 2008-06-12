Sirius (SIRI) CEO Karmazin Accused of Misleading Congress

New wrinkle in the interminable (and ridiculous) SIRI-XMSR saga. Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin is now being accused of misleading Congress about the Sirius (SIRI)- XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) merger, reports Peter Lauria of the Post:



Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) yesterday sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asking that redacted portions of a May 27 letter from a satellite radio industry trade group to the Federal Communications Commission be released to the public.

The outspoken critic of the Sirius-XM deal is concerned that Karmazin wasn’t being candid about the companies’ efforts to make and market “interoperable” receivers – or radios that can receive both Sirius and XM signals – in his testimony to Congress.

“I am very troubled by the notion that Congress may have been misled in its prior hearings on this merger,” wrote Brownback in reference to Karmazin…

Karmazin’s spokesman denies the allegation and says the Senator is just stumping for the broadcast industry (which is doing everything it can to shut down the merger).

“There is no contradiction, and Sirius’ testimony was completely accurate,” a spokesman said. “[This] is another example of our broadcast competitors’ willingness to say and do anything to try to stop this merger.”

