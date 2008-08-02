Sirius (SIRI): Below $1 By The End of the Year?

Sirius (SIRI) boss Mel Karmazin, the indefatigable CEO who battled the hopeless FCC for 17 months to get his deal done, went on CNBC last week to hump Sirius’s stock. It didn’t work. Now at $1.46, the stock continues its relentless march toward the pink sheets (or, worse, zero). Doug McIntyre at 24/7 Wall Street offers a bunch of reasons why it may quickly get there:



1. Sirius could find that in its merger with XM Satellite (XMSR) the amount of money that can be cut out in a merger is below forecasts. The integration of the two companies might also take longer than forecast.

2. Sirius could find that after the merger is complete that refinancing the combined long-term debt of the company, about $2.5 billion, is nearly impossible in a poor credit market. At the very least, Sirius might have to pay extraordinarily high interest rates or dilute current shareholders.

3. Satellite radio growth rates, already slowing, could drop even further. Most subscriptions come from new car sales. With the auto industry experiencing a tremendous drop-off in sales, Sirius could be badly hurt. Competing products like the Apple (AAPL) iPod and multi-media phones are already undermining Sirius sales.

4. Sirius could loss key management. Now that CEO Mel Karmazin has finished the transaction to combine the two companies and is approaching his 65th birthday, he might elect to leave and have the board bring in someone with more restructuring experience. Investors might well balk at that.

