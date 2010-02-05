Sirius XM Launches BlackBerry App Without Howard Stern

Sirius XM Radio (SIRI) is now available for newer BlackBerry devices via a new app, the company announced today.



One big omission: Howard Stern, the satellite radio monopolist’s top shock jock.

The app is available for free, though it requires a paid Sirius online subscription, which costs $13/month or $3/month for satellite radio subscribers.

Sirius has been available on the iPhone since June, also without Stern, due to licensing issues. Perhaps Sirius has done the maths and figured out that paying Stern an extra fee for mobile broadcasts isn’t worth whatever new subscriber revenue it could bring in.

Big picture, this new app could be a good deal for existing subscribers with BlackBerries who want to listen on the go, and could therefore drive up revenue per user. But it probably won’t bring Sirius many new customers, or help RIM sell any more phones.

Here’s what you can and can’t listen to, from Sirius XM’s release:

SIRIUS XM App for BlackBerry provides subscribers to SIRIUS or XM Premium Online who own compatible BlackBerry devices the ability to access exclusive sports talk and entertainment programming from SIRIUS XM’s satellite radio service. Exclusive programming includes MLB Home Plate, SIRIUS NFL Radio, NHL Home Ice, PGA TOUR, Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo, CNN, Fox News Talk, NPR, The Foxxhole channel presented by Jamie Foxx, Blue Collar Comedy Radio, The Virus featuring Opie & Anthony, Playboy Radio, Rosie Radio, Oprah Radio, and Martha Stewart Living Radio.

SIRIUS and XM Premium Online subscribers can listen to commercial-free music featuring exclusive programming from SIRIUS XM’s satellite radio service, such as Bob Dylan’s Theme Time Radio Hour and Tom Petty’s Buried Treasure. Premium Online subscribers can also hear a broad array of 24/7 artist-branded music channels such as The Grateful Dead Channel, Eminem’s Shade 45, Jimmy Buffett’s Radio Margaritaville, “Little Steven” Van Zandt’s Underground Garage and Outlaw Country channels, B.B. King’s Bluesville, Willie Nelson’s Willie’s Place, Elvis Radio, Siriusly Sinatra, and Metropolitan Opera Radio. In addition, Premium Online subscribers have access to more than 70 commercial-free music channels, such as, dance channel BPM, new country music channel The Highway, and indie rock channel SIRIUS XMU.

Also available to Premium Online subscribers are exclusive showcase channels that feature multiple plays of exclusive programming from SIRIUS XM’s satellite radio service, including such acclaimed shows as Rosie Radio, The Jamie Foxx Show, specials from Blue Collar Comedy and Raw Dog Comedy, selections from the Artist Confidential series, and selections from exclusive live SIRIUS XM music performances, including pop, rock, hip-hop, country, jazz, and more, available for the first time on compatible BlackBerry models.

Select programming, including MLB Play-by-Play, NFL Play-by-Play, SIRIUS NASCAR Radio, and Howard Stern, will not be available via the SIRIUS XM App for BlackBerry. Listeners will continue to be able to access that programming through the SIRIUS XM platforms where they are currently offered.

