Sirius Must Get Stock Above $1 Before March 15

Sirius XM announced that it got notice from the Nasdaq on Sept. 15 that it is not in compliance with exchange rules, because its stock has closed below $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.



The company could be delisted if shares don’t trade above $1 for 10 consecutive business days by next March 15.

Sirius could fix ths problem easily by going through with a reverse split that its stockholders approved in May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.