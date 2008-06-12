Sirius CEO Karmazin Accused of Misleading Congress

From Clusterstock: New wrinkle in the interminable and ridiculous SIRI-XMSR saga. Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin is now being accused of misleading Congress about the Sirius (SIRI)- XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) merger, reports Peter Lauria of the Post:



Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) yesterday sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asking that redacted portions of a May 27 letter from a satellite radio industry trade group to the Federal Communications Commission be released to the public.

The outspoken critic of the Sirius-XM deal is concerned that Karmazin wasn’t being candid about the companies’ efforts to make and market “interoperable” receivers – or radios that can receive both Sirius and XM signals – in his testimony to Congress.

“I am very troubled by the notion that Congress may have been misled in its prior hearings on this merger,” wrote Brownback in reference to Karmazin..

More on Clusterstock >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.