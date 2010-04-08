Sirius Welcomes MSNBC Back To Satellite Radio

Now Sirius customers can tune in to Keith Olbermann. Sweet!

Sirius XM Radio (SIRI) is about to serve up your Morning Joe.Four years after XM kicked the network off satellite radio, Sirius is welcoming MSNBC back to their airwaves.



Beginning April 12, Joe Scarborough, Keith Olbermann, Andrea Mitchell and plenty of their other MSNBC (GE) personalities’ shows will be available channel 90 and XM channel 120.

XM ditched the network in 2006. Some fans tried to save the network with a petition and a website. But no dice.

Now Sirius’s shares are “flying high today,” according to Barron’s, in light of the news.

Currently, Sirius is preparing for a hearing before NASDAQ. Their stock has dipped below $1 since September 2008, which violates the exchange’s rules and they will ask the exchange for more time to stay above their minimum dollar.

“We’re thrilled to have MSNBC’s programming available to SIRIUS XM’s millions of listeners,” said Phil Griffin, president of MSNBC in the canned statement. “We know our viewers will appreciate the ability to take MSNBC with them when they’re away from the TV, from ‘Morning Joe’ on the way to the office to our opinion programs on the way home to breaking news anytime.”

Here’s MSNBC’s line-up on the channel:

“Way Too Early” with Willie Geist (Monday – Friday, 5:00 am – 6:00 am ET)

“Morning Joe” hosted by Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist (Monday – Friday, 6:00 – 9:00 am ET)

“The Daily Rundown” with Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie (Monday-Friday, 9:00 – 10:00 am ET)

MSNBC Dayside (10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET and 2:00 – 4:00 pm ET daily) – live news and analysis

“Andrea Mitchell Reports” (Monday – Friday, 1:00 – 2:00 pm ET)

“The Dylan Ratigan Show” (Monday – Friday, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET)

“Hardball with Chris Matthews” (Monday – Friday, 5:00 – 6:00 pm ET)

“The Ed Show” with Ed Schultz (Monday – Friday, 6:00 – 7:00 pm ET)

“Countdown with Keith Olbermann” (Monday – Friday, 8:00 – 9:00 pm ET)

“The Rachel Maddow Show” (Monday – Friday, 9:00 – 10:00 pm ET)

