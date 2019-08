Apple’s invitations for their fall event, which should include the launch of the iPhone 6S, have been sent. It’s bold print at the top reading “Hey Siri, give us a hint” seemed like a fun way to get a big clue. However Siri, in her typical snarky fashion, is not having it.

