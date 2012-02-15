Siri Leaks Details About Apple's Plans For...Siri?

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

It seems Siri can’t keep a secret — Apple’s voice-activated assistant confirmed that it will be able to speak Japanese in a future update, reports 9to5Mac.When asked “What languages do you speak?” it replied with “I can speak French, English, Japanese, and German…but I’m always learning.”



This confirms rumours from earlier this week that Siri would learn Japanese, but we have no confirmation on any others, such as Russian or Mandarin Chinese

