Soon, Siri Will Stop Butchering Your Name

Siri is about to get a bit smarter with the launch of iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads, later this year.



If Siri has a hard time understanding a name, it will ask you for help pronouncing it. Siri will give you a few options of how it thinks you said the name. Once you determine the right pronunciation, Siri will save the pronunciation and, theoretically, say it correctly in the future.

We first saw the news on 9to5Mac.

This marks another step in Apple’s efforts to strengthen the connection between Siri and iPhone users. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac spotted an Apple job listing seeking a language enthusiast to help “evolve and enrich Siri.”

But critics have been pretty harsh toward Siri since day one, citing issues with searching the Web and being able to understand what you’re actually saying.

Even though Siri should be better about pronouncing names with the release of iOS 7, it still won’t be as robust as Google Now. Google’s voice-powered assistant does everything Siri does, but is much more intelligent and accurate. Other than the name pronunciation feature, Siri will sport a new design and rely on Bing to power its search results.

