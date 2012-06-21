BATTLE: Samsung's S Voice Vs. Apple's Siri

The Samsung Galaxy S III features a new digital, voice-powered assistant called S Voice — which is basically Samsung’s version of Siri.



So, which works better? To answer this question, we asked the Samsung Galaxy S III’s S Voice and iPhone 4S’s Siri the same questions and commands at the same time.

Watch our side-by-side comparison below to find out which voice-powered assistant works better:

Produced By William Wei

And Check Out Out Complete Review Of The Samsung Galaxy III HERE >>

