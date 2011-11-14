These Hackers Want Your Money To Help Them Make A Mind-Controlled Siri

This video of a thought-controlled Siri hack has been making its way around the web over the last week.



The hackers claim to have recorded thought commands that direct Siri to call people in your iPhone’s contacts list.

The demo looks convincing, but many (including us) think it’s a hoax. Those gratuitous blink lights on the hardware don’t exactly help legitimise the project either.

Judge for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

These guys are asking for cash on Kickstarter, but we wouldn’t recommend giving your hard earned dollars away until it’s been proven legit.

[Via TNW]

