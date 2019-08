Siri on your iPhone can come up with some head-scratching responses. The most interesting response we’ve found, so far, is when we repeatedly asked the virtual assistant to “tell me a story.” Take a look at how Siri responds.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.