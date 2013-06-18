Siri Takes Another Beating From Microsoft In Latest Anti-iPad Commercial

Microsoft may be on to something in its new campaign for Windows 8, which features various Windows tablets alongside the iPad and a Siri-like voice complaining about Apple’s inadequacies.



More than 600,000 people have viewed this new commercial in the last couple of days.

The ads hark back to the days of Apple’s “Mac vs. PC,” campaign, the long-running and much beloved ads featuring Jon Hodgman and Justin Long as the cool and dorky personifications of Apple and Microsoft, respectively.

Only this time, it’s Apple’s flaws that are being laid bare.

The new ad — from Crispin Porter + Bogusky — shows Siri complaining “you can’t put an SD card there, or there, or there,” while a Windows tablet easily accepts a card from a digital camera.

Siri continues, as the Dell tablet shows off its moves, “You can do two things at once? that’s cool.”

Then the price is revealed: $599 for the iPad but just $399 for the Windows tablet.

“Oh, that’s not cool,” Siri responds.

